Annual Festival of Trees in Maquoketa

By Claire Crippen
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Ohnward Fine Arts Center presents the 17th Annual Festival of Trees from November 13 through November 28. In previous years they have had such a wonderful response to their festival -- with bidding on creative trees and beautiful wreaths, along with theatre entertainment. Ohnward Fine Arts Center’s goal again this year is to create a holiday atmosphere to be enjoyed by all those attending the many functions that will be held at the Center. All of the proceeds will go to the Ohnward Fine Arts Center.

Monday - Friday hours: 10:00 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday hours: Noon - 6 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center // 1215 E. Platt Street, Maquoketa, IA 52060

