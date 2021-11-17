Advertisement

Breezy and cooler over the next two days

Up and down temperatures continue this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - You probably wouldn’t believe it, but we started in the low 60s this morning, but a strong cold front has entered the area and once it passes through temperatures will quickly drop 10º or more in minutes.  This cold front will also move out any lingering showers to the east by the mid morning hours.  The next 36 hours will feature gusty NW winds and cooler temps.  This afternoon we should recover to around 50º, but the colder air arrives on Thursday with highs near 40º and wind chills in the 20s.  We are dry the rest of the week and the first half of the weekend looks great with partly sunny skies highs near 50º making it nice for the Festival of Trees parade.  Another front will arrive on Sunday, but there are still questions of the timing of it.

TODAY: Breezy and cooler.  High: 51º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 30º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny, breezy and colder.  High: 39º.

