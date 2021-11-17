Advertisement

Can’t hear conversations at busy holiday gatherings? It’s time to address hearing loss

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -People who have trouble hearing in busy public venues or at crowded holiday gatherings could be at greater risk of developing dementia, an Oxford University study has revealed.

Taylor Parker from Concept By Iowa Hearing explains how difficulty in hearing or communicating at a noisy holiday gathering is a sign that there is a hearing loss that needs to be addressed. He says that this very problem--the inability to hear in noisy environments, such as train stations, restaurants or cocktail parties--is the top reason people seek hearing screenings and solutions.

Untreated hearing loss at gatherings like these does prevent the participant from fully enjoying festivities. Additionally, this symptom does have a correlation with dementia development over time.

As for the study linking this symptom to dementia, researchers studied data from more than 82,000 people aged 60 and above (and free from dementia at baseline), and found that difficulty hearing spoken conversation is associated with up to a 91 per cent increased risk of dementia after tracking longitudinal data. The jury is still out on whether the hearing problems are causing the dementia or an early symptom of the condition.

The major upside from this study is that addressing hearing impairment early is not only a great path to enjoy life’s events to their fullest, it is also a particularly promising target for dementia prevention. Widespread availability of cost-effective interventions can be found at Concept By Iowa Hearing Aid Centers where they offer free hearing screenings.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers / Davenport | 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA / 563.355.7155 / OR / 1663 Lincoln Way / Clinton, IA / 563-219-8329

