Chicago-area mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scheme

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A suburban Chicago mayor has pleaded guilty in federal court to taking a cash bribe from a representative of a red-light camera company and has resigned from office.

Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta is the latest public official to be caught up in a corruption investigation involving the company.

According to his plea deal on federal bribery charges, the 71-year-old Presta accepted $5,000 in cash in exchange for helping the company put more cameras in the village and increase revenues from the cameras already there by approving more violations.

Presta, who entered his plea on Wednesday, is scheduled to return to court for sentencing in February.

