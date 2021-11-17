Advertisement

Des Moines police say suspects kicked in door, killed dog

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police in Des Moines are seeking two people suspected in the fatal shooting a dog that was protecting its owner during a home invasion early Wednesday. Police say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. as a woman and her dog returned home from a walk.

Investigators say two armed people kicked in the woman’s door, leading the dog to attack the intruders. Police say that’s when one of the suspects shot the dog.

The dog was rushed to an emergency veterinarian hospital, but died of its injuries. Police say the suspects fled and no arrests have been made.

