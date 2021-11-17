Illinois Sen. Neil Anderson announces reelection bid in newly drawn district

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Sen. Neil Anderson on Wednesday announced he is running for the newly-created senate seat in the 47th District.

The Republican senator has represented the 36th District since 2015. Due to redistricting, he was drawn out of the district by less than a mile.

The newly drawn district includes Rock Island, Knox, Warren, McDonough, and Fulton counties.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue serving,” Anderson said in a media release. “I have been strongly encouraged to run for statewide or Federal office by a lot of great friends. I won’t say that some of the things coming out of the executive branch hasn’t tempted me to engage there, but in the end, I can do a lot more good if I stay in the Senate and keep building on what we’ve begun there. Getting things done is about building trust and relationships on both sides of the aisle. I have built a strong reputation as being reliable, being true to my word, and being willing to meet my colleagues across the aisle on issues related to labor, agriculture, transportation, middle-class working families, and improving public safety. Ultimately, it’s where I can do the most good.”

Anderson made a stop in Rock Island Wednesday morning to announce his reelection bid. He also planned to make stops in Galesburg, Monmouth, Macomb, and Canton.

“This district is huge, and it reflects border community, rural, and urban issues,” he said. “We have strong manufacturing, higher education, agribusiness, food chain infrastructure, small business, and logistics industries here. We have workforce shortages that aren’t easily resolved. We have values that aren’t always sympathetic with what we see coming out of the bigger cities, particularly Chicago, but we still have to find ways to move the state forward. I am looking forward to having the voters in the new district get to know me and I am confident they will send me back to Springfield to keep representing Western Illinois.”

The primary election will be June 28 and the General Election will be Nov. 8.

“Western Illinois needs stability to thrive,” Anderson said. “We all know that a strong workforce and safe community make this a great place to live, work, build a business, and raise a family. That’s why I am running, and I’m asking people who support that notion, no matter what their political party is, to support me in June and again in November.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.