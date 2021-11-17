Advertisement

Isabel Bloom is Blooming into the Holidays!

By Claire Crippen
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A desire to decorate for the holidays is coming in full swing with the weather getting colder, and a common tradition in the Quad Cities is to include locally-produced sculptures that so beautifully capture the season from Isabel Bloom.

Donna Young, designer and store co-owner, has some holiday ideas from their seasonal catalog and brings an array to show off on PSL.

Isabel Bloom / 736 Federal Street / Davenport, IA / Phone: (563) 324-5135 / Email: sales@ibloom.com / Isabel Bloom Facebook

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labor expert weighs in on Deere strike ahead of third vote
Labor expert weighs in on Deere strike ahead of third vote
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
Aaron Joseph Beeman, 34, of Rock Island.
Rock Island man sentenced to 35 years in prison in fatal Davenport shooting
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding

Latest News

New coffee house coming to the west end of Rock Island.
New coffee house coming soon to west end of Rock Island
Rock Island County Health Department poster for the Nov. 20 vaccine clinic.
Rock Island County Health Department offering Saturday COVID-19 clinic 5-11-year-olds
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken Pot Pie from The Iowa Machine Shed
Beef Pot Roast
An Iowa Machine Shed Classic