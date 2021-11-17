Advertisement

Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.

According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated Tube Group in Pinson around midnight Tuesday.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC/Gray) - Officials are investigating after a deadly shooting involving two employees at a business overnight.

It was the victim’s first day on the job, authorities said.

According to Jefferson County officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated Tube Group in Pinson around midnight Tuesday.

The victim was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, WBRC reported.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker. Walker turned himself in to deputies at the scene.

Officials are not sure what led up to the shooting.

The suspect, 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker, turned himself in to authorities on the scene.
The suspect, 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker, turned himself in to authorities on the scene.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
Labor expert weighs in on Deere strike ahead of third vote
Labor expert weighs in on Deere strike ahead of third vote
Aaron Joseph Beeman, 34, of Rock Island.
Rock Island man sentenced to 35 years in prison in fatal Davenport shooting
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
Police release name of man killed in Eldridge workplace accident

Latest News

FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year
President Joe Biden took his sales pitch to New Hampshire after signing the bipartisan...
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video
Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
‘QAnon Shaman’ to be sentenced Wednesday for role in Jan. 6 riot
LIVE: Rittenhouse trial verdict