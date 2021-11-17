New coffee house coming soon to west end of Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A new coffee house is coming to the west end of Rock Island, where a groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday.

Wholly Grinds Coffee House will be coming soon to the Embassy Square Mall on 11th Street next year.

The new coffee house will offer a variety of coffees, herbal teas, plant-based shakes and smoothies.

Reverend Darryl Thompson and his wife, Kimberly, own the Embassy Square Mall and wanted to continue being part of stimulating the economic and community development in Rock Island.

“That’s the whole idea behind Embassy Square, was to fill gaps. We have a grocery store here. We have a beauty salon and a beauty supply store, a Chinese restaurant. We have some space that’s available for some other businesses to come,” Kimberly Thompson said.

The Thompsons established Embassy Square Mall in 2010 to assist small business owners and attract new businesses to the area. “We continue working diligently to bring new investment to 11th Street,” Pastor Darryl Thompson said.

Construction of the new coffee house began Wednesday and is expected to be complete and open to customers sometime in 2022.

New coffee house coming to the west end of Rock Island. (Development Association of Rock Island)

New coffee house coming to the west end of Rock Island. (Development Association of Rock Island)

New coffee house coming to the west end of Rock Island. (Development Association of Rock Island)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.