Police: Man killed by Waterloo officer had rammed cruiser

Waterloo police logo(Waterloo Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A man has been shot and killed by police in Waterloo after officers say he rammed a patrol car.

Television station KCRG reports that the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on a city street after a short vehicle chase.

Police say the chase began when a driver was spotted driving recklessly and tried to hit an officer’s patrol car. The chase ensued, and several other officers converged to stop the man’s car. Police say that the driver refused to get out of the car and instead rammed a patrol car.

Police say an officer then fatally shot the driver. Police have not released the man’s name, but say he was 42 years old.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

