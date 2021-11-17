Record-breaking 35th annual Student Hunger Drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After taking a year off due to the pandemic, a long-running student food drive returned this year.

The River Bend Food Bank’s 35th annual Student Hunger Drive wrapped up Tuesday night. Sixteen Quad Cities Area schools collected enough donations to provide 734,781 meals to the 23 counties the food bank serves.

According to organizers at the food bank, this year’s drive was the largest since it took over the student-led food drive five years ago.

The food bank’s president and CEO worried taking the year off would make everyone hesitant to participate. Instead, he noticed the students came back with even more enthusiasm.

“Kids literally brought in more than a hundred tons of food today, and carried all that in,” Mike Miller said. “They’ve set goals, and then we’d give [their numbers] to them. I’d hear these repeated celebrations and cheering and yelling.”

Coming back from the pandemic with enthusiasm was important, as according to Miller, demand from the food bank rose 50%. The current job crisis in the United States hasn’t helped.

“That fifty percent bump created a tsunami of people in line at food banks and food pantries,” Miller said. “This year’s been kind of weird because it’s been really erratic. We might see a bunch of people one week and not as many the next.”

One Orion High School senior explained how she got her school to give back to the community.

“Our elementary school had over 5,000 pounds from there,” Madison Greenwood said. “We ended up doing 5th-hour class competitions and several of our classes went out into the community and brought in cans.”

Another student from Moline High School was excited to return to the hunger drive for his senior year.

“It’s a lot of fun to do this event,” Zach Hemmen said. “The competition really is to see who can be the best impact and the biggest impact on our community.”

Organizers said they’re always excited to train students for the food drive and send them off on their own.

“It’s kind of like back when the astronauts were on the dark side of the moon and you couldn’t communicate with them,” Miller said. “We don’t really know [how it went] until they come back with all the food”

Adjusting to the pandemic made way for a new virtual option to donate. According to the food bank’s numbers so far, virtual donations accounted for a 10% increase in monetary donations.

Miller encouraged anyone interested in donating or getting involved with the food bank to visit the River Bend Food Bank’s website.

