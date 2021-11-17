Advertisement

Rock Island County Board votes to approve new district bounds

By Madison McAdoo
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Board Tuesday voted to approve the reapportionment map.

The Rock Island County Board’s approval establishes the boundaries for the 19 county board districts. The vote was 17-4 with three members absent.

“The map accomplishes the goals established by the Governance Health & Administration Committee after receiving input through two town hall meetings, as well as a special meeting engaging various community organizations in the reapportionment and reduction process,” County Board Chairman Richard “Quijas” Brunk told TV6 in an email. “In addition to meeting the numerous requirements under the law, it helps ensure continued diversity on the board, including maintaining both minority and rural voices.”

This follows the approval of the reduction from 25 to a 19-member board in April.

