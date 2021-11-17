Rock Island County Health Department offering Saturday COVID-19 clinic 5-11-year-olds

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department will host a special Saturday Clinic for children 5-11-years-olds.

The Rock Island County Health Department (RICHD) said the special Saturday clinic on Nov. 20 is an effort to get more children vaccinated by Christmas, with the second dose being given on Friday, Dec. 10.

The health department is continuing to offer the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 during clinics most Fridays through the end of January, RICHD said in a media release.

Anyone 5 and older who starts the two-dose Pfizer series by Saturday, Nov. 20 and receives the second dose by Dec. 11 will be fully vaccinated on Dec. 25, RICHD said. Those 18 and older can get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Dec. 11 and be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

“Getting your children and yourself vaccinated will be the best Christmas gift to your family,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “You’re giving the gift of peace of mind and kindness.”

The RICHD said the links to schedule appointments will go live on the health department’s Facebook page on the date and time shown below. However, because of holiday schedules, some dates are not exactly 21 days. The optimal window for second-doses is 17-42 days from the first dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most common interval for Pfizer is 21 days.

The clinics on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, clinics will be second-dose appointments only — no first doses appointments will be offered on those dates. Families are to come at the same time as their first-dose appointment, the RICHD said. Starting Dec. 17, Friday clinic appointments for children 5-11 will be for first or second doses and will require an appointment from a link on the department’s Facebook page.

Clinic Date Signup form link on Facebook Dose 2 date Nov. 5 Dec. 3, due to Thanksgiving (28-day interval) Nov. 8 (special clinic) Nov. 29 Nov. 12 Dec. 3 Nov. 19 10 a.m. Nov. 17 Dec. 10 Nov. 20 10 a.m. Nov. 18 Dec. 10 (20-day interval) Nov. 26 No clinic due to Thanksgiving holiday Dec. 3 Second does clinic only Dec. 10 Second does clinic only Dec. 17 10 a.m. Dec. 15 Dec. 24 No clinic due to Christmas holiday Dec. 31 No clinic due to New Year’s holiday Jan. 7 10 a.m. Jan. 5 First- or second-dose clinic Jan. 14 10 a.m. Jan. 12 First- or second-dose clinic Jan. 21 10 a.m. Jan. 19 First- or second-dose clinic Jan. 28 10 a.m. Jan. 26 First- or second-dose clinic

The RICHD said families can seek their second dose from another provider, other providers can be found at vaccines.gov.

“Getting more children protected through vaccination not only will protect those kids, but also their classmates, teachers, friends, teammates, and others in their family,” Hill said.

The RICHD said children who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus and are not showing symptoms.

The health department said it will continue to give vaccinations for people 12 and older at clinics twice a week with no appointments needed. Clinics are Tuesdays for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) and Fridays for Pfizer for 12 and older. The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as the first and second doses, the RICHD said. Vaccines for those 12 and older are upstairs at the health department. Children 5-11 are vaccinated in clinical spaces on the department’s lower level.

The RICHD said in addition to vaccination, we all must continue to work to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 by staying home when you are sick, wearing a face covering, keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others in public if you have not been fully vaccinated and washing your hands frequently.

