Woman, 2 kids die when train strikes vehicle at crossing

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say two young girls and a woman died after being ejected from their vehicle when it was struck by a train in Gary.

A coroner identifies the vctims as 13-year-old Deyki Mitchell, 11-year-old Deniya Brown and 37-year-old Shermika Herbert. All were from Gary.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince says the victims were family. He says, “We all are saddened when we lose any of our friends and neighbors, but it’s especially painful when we lose multiple members of a family, including young ones.”

Police say The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m.

