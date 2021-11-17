Advertisement

Woman, 2 kids die when train strikes vehicle at crossing

3 killed when train strikes vehicle at NW Indiana crossing
3 killed when train strikes vehicle at NW Indiana crossing
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GARY, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say two young girls and a woman died after being ejected from their vehicle when it was struck by a train in Gary.

A coroner identifies the vctims as 13-year-old Deyki Mitchell, 11-year-old Deniya Brown and 37-year-old Shermika Herbert. All were from Gary.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince says the victims were family. He says, “We all are saddened when we lose any of our friends and neighbors, but it’s especially painful when we lose multiple members of a family, including young ones.”

Police say The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m.

