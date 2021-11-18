DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dr. Kit Ford of Argrow’s House joins Paula Sands Live to raise awareness for her non-profit’s mission and personal care products handcrafted by the women recovering from situations of abuse. Ford founded the house by naming it after her grandmother, Argrow, who was a survivor of domestic violence. They have opened a storefront in September located at 2313 44th Street in Moline!

With the holiday season, Argrow’s House bath and body is available! Schedule a holiday pop-up shop where Kit comes to your office, church, home, or community organization with a wide selection of Agrow’s bath and body products as well as other survivior-made products. This service is easy, free, and saves you time during this holiday season! Schedule your Argrow’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop by calling 563-528-0892 or email info@argrowshouse.org

Argrow’s House is a healing house that offers free services for survivors of domestic violence and abuse. It’s also a social enterprise, which hires survivors to create bath and body products that are sold online and in local stores.

Argrow’s House / Mailing address: PO Box 3812 / Davenport, Iowa 52808 / 563-528-0892 / SHOP

