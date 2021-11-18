Advertisement

Breezy and cooler over the next two days

Up and down temperatures continue this week
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - After sunshine this morning, clouds have moved back in and there have been flurries and brief, light snow showers in parts of the TV6 viewing area. This will continue into the early afternoon hours. It will be cold and breezy with temperatures only making it to the middle 30s to near 40°. The sky clears tonight and the wind lightens up, allowing temperatures to dip into the lower 20s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Some Flurries. Cold, windy. High: 37°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 22°. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, cool. High: 42°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will be in the low 20s Friday morning.
