CRIME STOPPERS: Male caught on surveillance video trying to enter cars in Coal Valley

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Coal Valley Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a male who was trying to get into cars that did not belong to him.

It happened during the overnight hours of Nov. 4 in the neighborhood of East 5th Street between East 19th Avenue and East 22nd Avenue.

The man was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

If you recognize him, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to the suspect’s arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

