CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on Rock Island burglary charge

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Nicholas McGee, 39, is wanted by Rock Island police for residential burglary.

Police say he is 5-foot-6-inches tall, 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to the suspect’s arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.