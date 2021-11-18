Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on Rock Island burglary charge

Nicholas McGee, 39, is wanted by Rock Island police for residential burglary.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Police say he is 5-foot-6-inches tall, 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to the suspect’s arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

