CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for violating probation on meth charge

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Jeremy Doyle, 46, is wanted in Rock Island County for a probation violation on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Police say is 5-foot-8-inches tall, 275 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to the suspect’s arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

