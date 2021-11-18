Davenport Central Marching Band invited to perform in London New-Years parade

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Central High School Marching Band has been invited to perform in the 2022-23 London’s New Year’s Day Parade & Festival.

Co-Founder and Executive Director Bob Bone and Chair of the London Mayors’ Association Steve Summers visited the marching band Wednesday to invite them to participate in the parade.

The Davenport Central High School Marching Band and other musicians will have a life-changing week in the historic city performing in the parade and immersing in a full educational program visiting museums, historic sites and places of architectural and artistic interest, a media release said.

The festival concerts utilize some of the most historic concert venues in London, a media release said. The parade has more than 8,000 performers from all corners of the world entertaining a street audience of around 500,000 and a worldwide TV audience of tens of millions.

A media release said the 2023 event will be one of the biggest and best in the event’s history, spanning five decades 1980s-2020′s, and will be streamed live across the World – including the USA on the PBS Network.

