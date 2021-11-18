Advertisement

Davenport Central Marching Band invited to perform in London New-Years parade

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Central High School Marching Band has been invited to perform in the 2022-23 London’s New Year’s Day Parade & Festival.

Co-Founder and Executive Director Bob Bone and Chair of the London Mayors’ Association Steve Summers visited the marching band Wednesday to invite them to participate in the parade.

The Davenport Central High School Marching Band and other musicians will have a life-changing week in the historic city performing in the parade and immersing in a full educational program visiting museums, historic sites and places of architectural and artistic interest, a media release said.

The festival concerts utilize some of the most historic concert venues in London, a media release said. The parade has more than 8,000 performers from all corners of the world entertaining a street audience of around 500,000 and a worldwide TV audience of tens of millions.

A media release said the 2023 event will be one of the biggest and best in the event’s history, spanning five decades 1980s-2020′s, and will be streamed live across the World – including the USA on the PBS Network.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

61% of union members voted in favor of the 6-year-contract on Wednesday, ending the strike...
UAW approves new contract with Deere & Co.
3 killed when train strikes vehicle at NW Indiana crossing
Woman, 2 kids die when train strikes vehicle at crossing
Police presence reported in Davenport Wednesday night
Labor expert weighs in on Deere strike ahead of third vote
Labor expert weighs in on Deere strike ahead of third vote
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

Latest News

The Davenport Central High School Marching Band has been invited to perform in the 2022-23...
Davenport Central Marching Band invited to perform in London New-Years parade
The average age of newly infected patients is 34.
Rock Island County reports 1 death, 118 new COVID-19 cases
The seven-day positivity rate was 10.2%, up from 9.4% reported a week ago.
Iowa reports over 9,100 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths over 7 days
The Rock Island County Health Department (RICHD) said the special Saturday clinic is an effort...
Rock Island County Health Department offering Saturday COVID-19 clinic 5-11-year-olds