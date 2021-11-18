Firefighter injured in early morning fire in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A firefighter suffered minor injuries while responding to an early morning fire Thursday in Moline.

Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, Moline firefighters responded to a fire at a medium-sized, two-story home in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue.

According to the fire department, the building had three living spaces with individual units in the basement and first and second floors, respectively.

Firefighters noted that nothing was showing from the outside of the building when they arrived.

A second-floor resident called the fire department after noticing small amounts of smoke coming from a register in their apartment, according to the fire department.

There were no activated smoke detectors noted.

Firefighters located the fire in a basement bedroom that was contained to a single room. It was immediately extinguished, according to the fire department.

All residents were able to get out safely.

The basement apartment was determined to be uninhabitable.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries that required medical attention. The firefighter was treated and released from the hospital, according to the fire department.

As of Thursday morning, the cause of the fire was undetermined.

An investigation has been launched by the Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau.

The fire department was assisted by the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, and the Moline Second Alarmers.

