Great holiday gift ideas at 838 Boutique in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -A place for women’s clothing, accessories, and other gift ideas is actually a space for several local vendors. 838 Boutique features inventory that is always fresh and ever-changing and perfect for holiday gift-giving.

Jackie Beyer is the PSL guest to talk about the array of products available and to show off some of the fashions worn by several models that join in on the fun.

838 Boutique is filled with 6 unique boutiques and multiple artists/craftsmen to satisfy your gift needs all in one shop. It is a retail space where you will find the true boutique shopping experience. Every style and type of garments and accessories are available including business attire, pajamas, jackets, t-shirts, and jeans. Gift items such as candles, chocolates, etc. Catalina Rose jewelry are also offered at the store.

838 Boutique / 838 Middle Rd. / Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 / 563-396-6075 / beyersherri81@gmail.com / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.