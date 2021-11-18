Advertisement

Iowa reports over 9,100 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths over 7 days

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 9,132 new COVID-19 cases - a daily average of about nearly 1,305 - and 102 deaths between Nov. 10 and Wednesday.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 9,132 new COVID-19 cases - a daily average of about nearly 1,305 - and 102 deaths between Nov. 10 and Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, 509,251 people have tested positive for the virus and 7,268 have died. The seven-day positivity rate was 10.2%, up from 9.4% reported a week ago.

The state remained at a “high” level of community transmission with 289 cases per 100,000 people reported over the last seven days. Areas of high transmission are considered by the CDC to be those with 100 or more cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

On July 27, the CDC recommended that everyone in areas of substantial or high community transmission wear a mask in public indoor places, regardless of vaccination status.

As of Wednesday:

  • Individuals tested: 2,161,248
  • Individuals recovered: 472,324
  • Individuals hospitalized: 544, up from 524 reported Nov. 10. Of those hospitalized, nearly 76.1% were not fully vaccinated.
  • Individuals in the ICU: 123, up from 113 reported Nov. 10. Of those, about 78.9% were not fully vaccinated.

Locally:

  • Scott County: 377 new cases and six deaths reported since Nov. 10. That brings the total number of cases to 26,201 and 288 deaths.
  • Clinton County: 162 new cases and four deaths reported since Nov. 10. That brings the total number of cases to 7,572 and 111 deaths.
  • Des Moines County: 66 new cases and one death reported since Nov. 10. That brings the total number of cases to 7,032 and 101 deaths.
  • Muscatine County: 59 new cases and no deaths reported since Nov. 10. That brings the total number of cases to 6,560 and 117 deaths.

Visit TV6′s Tracking the Curve page to see more COVID-19 data in the Iowa Quad Cities Area.

According to IDPH, 53.2% of the total population was fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

