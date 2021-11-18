Mississippi River Flood Resiliency Plan presented to Davenport City Council

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - More than two years after record flooding in Downtown Davenport, a study designed to protect the city from future flooding presented its findings for a public hearing at Wednesday night’s Committee of the Whole Meeting.

The Mississippi River Flood Resiliency Plan proposed a series of projects, ranging from road detours for future floods to public-private partnerships for protecting individual buildings. The most comprehensive of these projects was a three-phase plan to improve the city’s structural defenses against flooding.

Phase One includes non-structural programs such as the continued acquisition of property in harm’s way and structural upgrades on existing, mostly underground, structures like sewage and drainage.

Then, Phase Two continues to look at underground systems while also adding above-ground improvements, such as raising roads or building floodwalls.

Finally, Phase Three works to make sure the improvements in the previous two phases flow together. It also implements permanent pumping stations at four different areas along the river.

Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merrit said he believes this plan addresses the community’s concerns.

“We have a really balanced and diverse opinion throughout our entire community so we think what we’re proposing now is balanced and it’s nuanced,” Merritt said. “It’s not a one size fits all approach.”

Everyone on the council applauded the work done by the study. However, Fourth Ward Alderman Ray Ambrose raised concerns about the plan’s financial future.

“Let’s slow down. Let’s do this in a fiscally responsible way,” Ambrose said. “This area that’s impacted is probably one percent of our great city.”

According to Merrit, funding for the plan is still to be determined. Currently, the city is looking at state and federal grants. He said public works is finding out if funds may be made available by the recently signed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

At-large Alderman, Kyle Gripp said he thinks the council can take action quickly and responsibly.

“We don’t commit future councils to spending money. What we have here is a plan and a road map together, and it starts with Phase One,” Gripp said. “Anything in Phase One is an immediate [return on investment]”

The council voted to include the plan in next week’s consent agenda.

For the study’s complete findings and its presentation, visit the City of Davenport’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.