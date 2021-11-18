Muscatine Council set to discuss revised precinct, ward maps

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine City Council will have two public hearings in its Thursday meeting on a proposed revised ordinance, and revised plans and specifications for the Safety Platform Project.

The meeting will be held in person at the City Hall Council Chambers and online at 7 p.m.

The proposed revised ordinance will amend the precinct and ward boundaries within the City of Muscatine.

State law requires that ward and precinct boundaries be adjusted after new census information is released to comply with the standards contained in state law which include territory must be contiguous, compact, and follow state legislative boundaries, the City of Muscatine said in a media release.

“Even with the delays in releasing census data due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the City of Muscatine said. “City staff has been able to implement the nonpartisan rules and redraw the boundaries to move the least amount of voters and continue to provide compact wards.”

For the second public forum, original project bids for the Safety Platform Project were opened on Oct. 26 but all bids came in over budget, the City of Muscatine said. Water Resource and Recovery Facility staff determined to revise the plans and specifications, and rebid the project to reduce cost while maintaining the integrity of the structures.

The City of Muscatine said this project will install galvanized steel safety platforms and stairs to extend out to valves and other pieces of equipment that need regular maintenance at the Papoose Lift Station dry well.

Thursday’s City Council meeting is open to the public, the City of Muscatine said. Citizens attending the meeting are asked to follow current CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations for wearing a mask indoors whether vaccinated or not. The City of Muscatine does not require wearing a mask but does urge the public to follow Public Health and CDC recommendations.

The City of Muscatine has information on the presentations and other agenda items that can be found by clicking AGENDA to download the Nov. 18, City Council agenda and/or attachments.

The City of Muscatine said there are three ways to join the meeting online, join online or dial into the GoToMeeting session, watch the session on YouTube or watch on Cable Channel 2.

To join the GoToMeeting session:

Join the meeting from your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone by clicking the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/567270917

Or use your phone by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, follow the prompts, and type in Access Code 567-270-917 when prompted.

The City of Muscatine asks all participants to please mute their computer or phone while listening to the proceedings (press *6 when using phone or mute button on computer). A chat window is available when you use your computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Those wishing to speak or to ask a question are asked to use the chatbox to post a message that will be seen by the Mayor who will address the questions or call on the speaker in turn. Those using their phones must wait until the Mayor asks for additional comments. The Mayor will recognize you prior to you addressing the Council.

