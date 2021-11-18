Advertisement

Police: Davenport man fired gun towards home

Brady Joe Robinson, 26, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of...
Brady Joe Robinson, 26, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he displayed a gun and fired one shot towards the door of a home.

Brady Joe Robinson, 26, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

Davenport police responded around 10:42 p.m. Wednesday to the 1700 block of Grand Avenue for a report of gunfire.

According to an arrest affidavit, Robinson got into an argument with the alleged victims, displayed a gun and fired one shot towards the entry door of their home.

He admitted to firing the gun at their home, according to the affidavit.

Rock Island County court records show Robinson pleaded guilty in May 2015 to possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 30 months’ probation and 170 days in jail.

The felony convictions prohibit him from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

A petition to revoke his probation was filed and in October 2015 he was sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison, court records show.

The sentence was served concurrently, or at the same time, as a 4 ½ year sentence on a charge unlawful use or possession of weapons in a separate case, court records show.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

61% of union members voted in favor of the 6-year-contract on Wednesday, ending the strike...
UAW approves new contract with Deere & Co.
3 killed when train strikes vehicle at NW Indiana crossing
Woman, 2 kids die when train strikes vehicle at crossing
Labor expert weighs in on Deere strike ahead of third vote
Labor expert weighs in on Deere strike ahead of third vote
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery
Police presence reported in Davenport Wednesday night

Latest News

Details are limited.
Police presence reported in Davenport Wednesday night
The average age of newly infected patients is 34.
Rock Island County reports 1 death, 118 new COVID-19 cases
The seven-day positivity rate was 10.2%, up from 9.4% reported a week ago.
Iowa reports over 9,100 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths over 7 days
The Rock Island County Health Department (RICHD) said the special Saturday clinic is an effort...
Rock Island County Health Department offering Saturday COVID-19 clinic 5-11-year-olds