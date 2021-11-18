Police: Davenport man fired gun towards home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he displayed a gun and fired one shot towards the door of a home.

Brady Joe Robinson, 26, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

Davenport police responded around 10:42 p.m. Wednesday to the 1700 block of Grand Avenue for a report of gunfire.

According to an arrest affidavit, Robinson got into an argument with the alleged victims, displayed a gun and fired one shot towards the entry door of their home.

He admitted to firing the gun at their home, according to the affidavit.

Rock Island County court records show Robinson pleaded guilty in May 2015 to possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 30 months’ probation and 170 days in jail.

The felony convictions prohibit him from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

A petition to revoke his probation was filed and in October 2015 he was sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison, court records show.

The sentence was served concurrently, or at the same time, as a 4 ½ year sentence on a charge unlawful use or possession of weapons in a separate case, court records show.

