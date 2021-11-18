Police presence in Davenport Wednesday night
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department responded to the intersection of Kirkwood Boulevard and Grand Avenue around 10:50 PM Wednesday night.
While on the scene, police told TV6 it was an “active situation.” A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple squad cars and police with weapons drawn towards a house.
Grand Avenue from Kirkwood to Locust is blocked off as police investigate.
This is a developing story. Details are limited.
