Rock Island County reports 1 death, 118 new COVID-19 cases

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Wednesday reported the death of a man in his 70s from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 379.

According to the health department, the man had been hospitalized.

“We send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the health department, said.

The health department also reported 118 new cases since Monday. Since the pandemic began, 19,701 people have tested positive for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 28 people were hospitalized with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 34.

The new cases are:

  • Two women in their 70s
  • Four women in their 60s
  • 11 women in their 50s
  • Nine women in their 40s
  • 10 women in their 30s
  • 11 women in their 20s
  • One woman in her teens
  • Seven girls in her teens
  • Nine girls younger than 13
  • One man in his 80s
  • Four men in their 70s
  • Two men in their 60s
  • Six men in their 50s
  • Six men in their 40s
  • Eight men in their 30s
  • 10 men in their 20s
  • One man in his teens
  • Three boys in their teens
  • 13 boys younger than 13

