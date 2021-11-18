Rock Island County reports 1 death, 118 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Wednesday reported the death of a man in his 70s from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 379.

According to the health department, the man had been hospitalized.

“We send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the health department, said.

The health department also reported 118 new cases since Monday. Since the pandemic began, 19,701 people have tested positive for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 28 people were hospitalized with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 34.

The new cases are:

Two women in their 70s

Four women in their 60s

11 women in their 50s

Nine women in their 40s

10 women in their 30s

11 women in their 20s

One woman in her teens

Seven girls in her teens

Nine girls younger than 13

One man in his 80s

Four men in their 70s

Two men in their 60s

Six men in their 50s

Six men in their 40s

Eight men in their 30s

10 men in their 20s

One man in his teens

Three boys in their teens

13 boys younger than 13

