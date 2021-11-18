Thanksgiving Side Dishes with Chef Stephanie
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LECLAIRE , Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Stephanie Godke from Mississippi River Distilling Company shares her favorite holiday side dishes for Thanksgiving!
Whiskey Glazed Sweet Potatoes
- 4 large sweet potatoes (About 3 lbs)
- 1 cup pecans
- 4 TBSP unsalted butter, plus more for the dish
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/4 cup whiskey
- Kosher salt
- 3 crisp apples (such as McIntosh or Cortland), peeled, halved, cored and cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet (do not pierce) and bake 30-40 minutes. Lightly squeeze the potatoes: If they are slightly soft, they’re done. Let cool.
- Lightly toast the pecans in a medium saute pan over high heat, shaking the pan occasionally, about 3 minutes. Add the butter, then reduce the heat to medium and stir in the agave, cinnamon, nutmeg and cayenne; let simmer 4-5 minutes. Add the whiskey and 1/2 tsp. salt; simmer 5 more minutes.
- Butter the bottom and sides of an 8-inch-square baking dish. Remove the peel from the sweet potatoes and cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Arrange the sweet potato and apple slices in the prepared pan, alternating. Pour the whiskey-pecan mixture over the top. Cover with aluminum foil and bake 15 minutes. Remove the foil and baste the top with the whiskey sauce that’s collected in the bottom of the pan; continue baking until the apples are soft and glazed, about 18 more minutes.
Southwest Cornbread Dressing
- Dried cornbread
- 2 Tbsp. Butter
- 2 Tbsp. Olive Oil
- 3 zesty sausages casings removed
- 1 small yellow onion finely chopped
- 3 stalks celery with leaves, finely chopped
- 1/3 cup diced red pepper
- 1/4 cup chopped green chilies
- 3 eggs beaten
- 1 tsp. cumin
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 2 Tbsp. flat-leaf parsley minced
- 1 1/2 cups turkey stock or chicken stock
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Butter a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish. Place the cornbread into a large bowl.
- In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter and oil. Stir in sausage and cook until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add onion and cook until translucent, about 2-3 minutes.
- To the cornbread, add celery and sausage mixture and toss to combine. Add eggs, cumin, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. pepper, and parsley. Stir in turkey stock, a little at a time, until it forms a moist mixture.
- Place mixture in prepared baking dish and cover with aluminum foil. Place in the oven and bake, covered, for 45 minutes. Remove foil and bake until crispy, about 20 additional minutes.
