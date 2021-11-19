Advertisement

Warmer temperatures this weekend

Up and down temperatures continue into next week
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - A partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky is expected today, but temperatures won’t be as chilly. Highs reach the upper 30s to lower 40s this afternoon, but it will be a bit breezy with a southeast wind 10-20 mph. There will be a bit of a breeze tonight as well, but with the south breezes the clouds cover, temperatures only drop to the lower 30s.

If you’re heading out to the Festival of Trees parade tomorrow in downtown Davenport, plan on dry and chilly conditions. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s with wind chills in the 30s. It will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

There is a chance of light rain early Sunday morning, especially east of the Mississippi River, otherwise expected partial sunshine and windy conditions.

TODAY: Cool, breezy. High: 42°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, mild. Low: 35°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, mild. High: 53°. Wind: SSW 5-15mph.

