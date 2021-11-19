Choosing the right personal attorney

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bond Legal offers tips for finding the right attorney for your case According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel, there are 20-50 million people who suffer from non-fatal road injuries each year. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there are nearly 25 million physician office visits each year due to unintentional injury. Many of these injury cases can lead to lawsuits, leading people to hire an attorney to work with. Knowing which one to work with can make a world of difference in the outcome of the case.

Those looking for a personal injury attorney for their case are likely to be inundated with suggestions. They may come from friends, family, advertisers, online searches, billboard advertisements, and more. There are attorneys offering their services at every turn. That doesn’t mean, however, that they would all be a good fit for your case.

Here are some tips for choosing the right personal injury attorney to work with:

Do some homework. Rather than just call up any personal injury attorney, take the time to do some research about the attorney and firm. It’s important to know whom you are working with and what their reputation is like.

Consider experience. Everyone starts somewhere, but your case will likely have more chance at success if you are working with someone who is well experienced. The experience an attorney has will help them successfully navigate your case toward success.

Evaluate expertise. Not every attorney is an ideal fit for every type of case. Look for an attorney who specializes in cases similar to yours. This way you know that they will know the best route to take to successfully win your case.

Determine what matters. Take some time to determine what you want out of a relationship with an attorney. Do you have preferences regarding communication, what you want the outcome of the case to be, etc.? Make a list of questions and concerns you may have, so you can take it with you to every consultation.

Have a consultation. Take the time to interview the attorney you are considering working with. Consider how your gut reaction is to the person, and if you feel their personality is a good fit with yours. Most attorneys offer a free consultation, so it makes it easy for you to get a quick session with them to see if it’s a good fit.

