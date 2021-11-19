Davenport man wins 100-mile running race

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Imagine running 100 miles in just under 13 hours! Phil Young did just that when he ran the “Tunnel Hill 100-Mile Race” in southern Illinois last Saturday and won!

The “Tunnel-Hill 100-Mile” in Vienna, Illinois is, as described by young, “A flat and fast 100-mile course if you can run 100 miles fast.

Young, the owner of Fleet Feet in Davenport, was surprised by his victory as he crossed the finish line in Vienna.

“It was a shock, I was not really hoping for that at that point, I was just enjoying the last ten minutes of running so it was surprising.”

