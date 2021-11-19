Davenport School District officials meet with Iowa Board of Education on accreditation status

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Davenport Community School District met with the Iowa Board of Education Wednesday to discuss the district’s progress with its accreditation status.

A new set of recommendations were approved during the meeting, which will remain in effect until March.

Some of the recommendations are: TJ Schneckloth will remain the appointed superintendent and his work is directed by the Iowa Education Department Director; the school’s administrative team is required to meet regularly with an AEA consultant and members of the Iowa State Board of Education; and the school district will no longer require financial advice from outside the district in hopes of becoming self-sufficient in managing their fiscal responsibilities.

The corrective action plan and conditional accreditation were put in place after the school district failed to address several issues, the board said last year.

The issues included a disparity of disciplinary actions against minority students, special education services and “serious school safety concerns,” according to the board.

State board members said during Wednesday’s meeting that although there are still problems that need to be solved, the school district has shown great improvements.

