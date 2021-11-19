Advertisement

Former executives of now-defunct Moline bank plead guilty to defrauding Small Business Administration

stock footage of judge's gavel
stock footage of judge's gavel(wwbt/nbc12)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Three former executives of the now-defunct Valley Bank in Moline and the president of lending service provider have pleaded guilty to scheming to defraud the Small Business Administration in connection with its programs to guarantee loans made to small businesses.

They are: Michael Slater, 65, of Clive, Iowa, former president and founder of Vital Financial; Larry Henson, 70, of Davenport, former president and chairman of Valley Bank; Andrew Erpelding, 43, also of Davenport, former vice president and regional manager of Valley Bank; and Susan McLaughlin, 68, of Bettendorf, former vice president for credit administration of Valley Bank

According to the Department of Justice, the four pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution.

McLaughlin pleaded guilty on Sept. 20; Erpelding on Sept. 21; Henson on Nov. 9; and Slater on Friday.

McLaughlin and Erpelding will be sentenced Feb. 15 and Henson and Slater will be sentenced March 9 and March 15, respectively. They each face up to 30 years in prison.

According to court records, the four conspired to and did fraudulently obtain loan guarantees from the SBA on behalf of Valley Bank borrowers, knowing that the loans did not meet SBA’s guidelines and requirements for the guarantees.

They did so by, among other things, altering loan payment histories, renaming businesses, and hiding the fact that borrowers had previously defaulted on loans, court documents show.

When the fraudulently guaranteed loans defaulted, the four caused the submission of reimbursement requests to the SBA to purchase the defaulted loans from investors and lending institutions, thereby shifting the majority of losses on the ineligible loans to the SBA.

In all, they attempted to obtain guarantees on over $14 million in loans, were successful in obtaining guarantees on over $9 million in loans, and caused the SBA losses of over $4.5 million, according to court documents.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

61% of union members voted in favor of the 6-year-contract on Wednesday, ending the strike...
UAW approves new contract with Deere & Co.
Police presence reported in Davenport Wednesday night
Brady Joe Robinson, 26, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of...
Police: Davenport man fired gun towards home
Chicago-area mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scheme
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support

Latest News

Illinois COVID-19
Illinois reports over 28,000 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days
The Rock Island County Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident that happened...
Rock Island police investigating gunfire incident
A Dubuque man was killed Thursday night in a crash in Jackson County, the sheriff’s office said.
Man killed Thursday in Jackson County crash
William J. Watson, 25, of Moline, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Moline man facing DUI charge after car ends up in Mississippi River