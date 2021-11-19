Former executives of now-defunct Moline bank plead guilty to defrauding Small Business Administration

(KWQC) - Three former executives of the now-defunct Valley Bank in Moline and the president of lending service provider have pleaded guilty to scheming to defraud the Small Business Administration in connection with its programs to guarantee loans made to small businesses.

They are: Michael Slater, 65, of Clive, Iowa, former president and founder of Vital Financial; Larry Henson, 70, of Davenport, former president and chairman of Valley Bank; Andrew Erpelding, 43, also of Davenport, former vice president and regional manager of Valley Bank; and Susan McLaughlin, 68, of Bettendorf, former vice president for credit administration of Valley Bank

According to the Department of Justice, the four pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution.

McLaughlin pleaded guilty on Sept. 20; Erpelding on Sept. 21; Henson on Nov. 9; and Slater on Friday.

McLaughlin and Erpelding will be sentenced Feb. 15 and Henson and Slater will be sentenced March 9 and March 15, respectively. They each face up to 30 years in prison.

According to court records, the four conspired to and did fraudulently obtain loan guarantees from the SBA on behalf of Valley Bank borrowers, knowing that the loans did not meet SBA’s guidelines and requirements for the guarantees.

They did so by, among other things, altering loan payment histories, renaming businesses, and hiding the fact that borrowers had previously defaulted on loans, court documents show.

When the fraudulently guaranteed loans defaulted, the four caused the submission of reimbursement requests to the SBA to purchase the defaulted loans from investors and lending institutions, thereby shifting the majority of losses on the ineligible loans to the SBA.

In all, they attempted to obtain guarantees on over $14 million in loans, were successful in obtaining guarantees on over $9 million in loans, and caused the SBA losses of over $4.5 million, according to court documents.

