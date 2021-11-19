Advertisement

Illinois reports over 28,000 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

Illinois COVID-19
Illinois COVID-19(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 28,280 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases - an increase of about 25% - since Nov. 12.

IDPH also reported 150 new deaths.

Since the pandemic began, the state has reported1,763,866 cases and 26,227 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,759 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19.  Of those, 350 were in the intensive care unit and 152 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 3.2%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 3.8%.

As of Friday, 7,317,633 people, 57.43% of the total population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,142 doses, according to IDPH.

Since Nov. 12, 434,995 doses were reportedly administered in Illinois.

