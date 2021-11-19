Man killed Thursday in Jackson County crash

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed Thursday night in a crash in Jackson County, the sheriff’s office said.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, Maquoketa Dispatch received a call regarding a single-vehicle crash on Highway 61 just south of city limits.

Sheriff’s deputies and a Maquoketa officer responded to the scene found that Daniel Josiah Thoma, 24, from Dubuque, had been ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, Thoma was driving northbound on Highway 61 when it ran off the traveled portion of the road.

The vehicle became airborne and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its top in the southbound lane of Highway 61, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office was also assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Jackson County Regional Health Center Ambulance, Jackson County Medical Examiner, Maquoketa Fire and Rescue and Iowa Department of Transportation.

