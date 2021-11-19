Advertisement

Moline man facing DUI charge after car ends up in Mississippi River

William J. Watson, 25, of Moline, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
William J. Watson, 25, of Moline, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.(KWQC/Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline man charged earlier this year with a DUI is facing a new charge after Moline police say he drove a vehicle into the Mississippi River Thursday night.

William J. Watson, 25, is charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, police said in a media release. He was issued citations and was released after posting bond, according to police.

At 11:23 p.m Thursday, Moline police and fire departments were dispatched to the 4300 block of River Drive for a vehicle that went off the roadway, went into the river and became completely submerged.

Police found Watson swimming ashore. He told officers he was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, according to police.

Moline Fire EMS treated Watson on the scene for minor cold weather-related injuries.

No other information was available Friday afternoon.

The police department was assisted by the Moline Fire Department, Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team, Quad City Towing and Cantrell’s Towing in removing the vehicle from the river.

The crash remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call the police department or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

According to Rock Island County court records, Watson was charged with a DUI in September in Rock Island.

Court records show he has a pretrial conference Dec. 16 in that case.

