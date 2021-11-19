Rock Island County reports 3 deaths, 142 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported the deaths of three more people from COVID-19.

They are a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized, a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized and a man in his 70s who was living in a long-term care facility.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 382 deaths.

The health department also reported 142 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 19,843.

As of Friday, 19 people are hospitalized with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 33, according to the health department.

The new cases are

Three women in their 80s

Three women in their 70s

Eight women in their 60s

Eight women in their 50s

Six women in their 40s

12 women in their 30s

Eight women in their 20s

One woman in her teens

Five girls in their teens

11 girls younger than 13

Six girl infants 1 or younger

One man in his 80s

Two men in their 70s

Nine men in their 60s

Five men in their 50s

Seven men in their 40s

10 men in their 30s

10 men in their 20s

One man in his teens

Six boys in their teens

20 boys younger than 13

The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends anyone 18 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose six months after receiving their second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two months after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The health department said it holds Moderna and Johnson & Johnson clinics on Tuesdays and Pfizer clinics on Fridays. The hours on both days are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

No appointments are needed.

“There has been a lot of interest of booster shots, and we are ready to vaccinate any eligible person with whichever dose is needed,” Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public information officer of the health department, said.

“We still need to increase the number of first doses public health and our healthcare and pharmacy partners are giving throughout the community. We urge the thousands of eligible Quad Citians who have yet to be vaccinated to get their shot as soon as possible so we can reduce the amount of virus bombarding every single one of us.”

