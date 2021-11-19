Rock Island police investigating gunfire incident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 2:51 p.m., the alleged victim was sitting in their car in the 800 block of 14 1/2 Street when someone came up and started an argument.

During the incident, the person pulled out a gun and fired it once in an unknown direction and left the area.

Officers recovered a spent shell casing in the roadway, according to police.

The case is under investigation by the department’s criminal investigations division. No other information was available.

