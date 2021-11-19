Advertisement

Rock Island police investigating gunfire incident

The Rock Island County Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident that happened...
The Rock Island County Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident that happened Thursday afternoon.(WILX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 2:51 p.m., the alleged victim was sitting in their car in the 800 block of 14 1/2 Street when someone came up and started an argument.

During the incident, the person pulled out a gun and fired it once in an unknown direction and left the area.

Officers recovered a spent shell casing in the roadway, according to police.

The case is under investigation by the department’s criminal investigations division. No other information was available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

61% of union members voted in favor of the 6-year-contract on Wednesday, ending the strike...
UAW approves new contract with Deere & Co.
Police presence reported in Davenport Wednesday night
Brady Joe Robinson, 26, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of...
Police: Davenport man fired gun towards home
Chicago-area mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scheme
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support

Latest News

Illinois COVID-19
Illinois reports over 28,000 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days
stock footage of judge's gavel
Former executives of now-defunct Moline bank plead guilty to defrauding Small Business Administration
A Dubuque man was killed Thursday night in a crash in Jackson County, the sheriff’s office said.
Man killed Thursday in Jackson County crash
William J. Watson, 25, of Moline, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Moline man facing DUI charge after car ends up in Mississippi River