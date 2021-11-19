Spotlight Theatre’s Sound of Music
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Performance Dates: December 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th at 7pmDecember 5th and 12th at 2pm
Tickets: $20 in advance $22 at the door
Online ticket sales end one hour prior to showtime
*Full bar and Green Room Bakery desserts available at every performance! Bar opens one hour prior to showtime
**Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime
***Handicap entrance on East side of the building, under the black awning
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.