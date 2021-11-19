Advertisement

Stockton under a boil order until further notice

Boil order.
Boil order.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STOCKTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The town of Stockton, IA has been put under a “boil order” until further notice, according to Stockton’s Public Works Department.

Public Works says it was caused due to an excavator putting water into sewer lines during a “construction issue”.

Residents in Stockton are advised to boil any water before use or consumption until further notice. Public Works does not have an estimated time for when the order will be lifted.

