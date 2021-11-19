Advertisement

Student Trades Initiative host Build your Career Forum

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Students from local area high schools learned about careers in the building trades industry in Davenport Thursday.

Student Trades Initiative held a Build your Career Forum sponsored by the Quad Cities Builders and Remodelers Association at the Iowa Armory.

“Were helping out getting students involved in the trades, helping students figure out what their path is, and how they can find themselves in a career that they might not have been thinking about,” said Anthony Bielski, Coordinator for Concurrent Enrollment at EICC.

Around 200 local high school students from Iowa and Illinois interested in pursuing a career in the building trades industry participated in the event, asked questions and learned from around 40 business industry presenters and mentors.

