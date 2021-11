DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Symphony of Lights is Clinton Iowa’s Holiday Festival! The light display is open 7 days a week 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5-9pm Saturday and Sunday. This begins on Thanksgiving and goes until Dec. 30th with the cost being $8 per car!

