Thousands of Deere employees return to work, thank the community for support

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Thousands of John Deere employees went back to work Thursday after being on strike for over one month. On Wednesday, 61% of United Auto Workers voted to ratify the third contract presented by John Deere & Co.

Union workers say five weeks on the picket line wasn’t as easy as it looked, having to stand out in the cold, rain, or snow. Some say, they’re glad they stuck it out for what they call a ‘fair contract.’ What made all of the difference, they say, was the community support.

“It made me proud to be a union member with all the support we had. All the businesses in the Quad Cities, everybody was willing to help individuals. A lot of people just went out and honked, some people just stopped by and said, ‘hey, we support you guys.’ It was really great,” said Nicholas Castaneda with UAW Local 434.

Over 250 local businesses offered some help to United Auto Workers on strike. Plus, a GoFundMe raised about $150,000 for union members, providing a food pantry for those who couldn’t afford to stay on just strike pay, which was just $275 per week.

Matt Kerschner with Local 865 was one of the union members who set up a food bank at Grace Bible Fellowship for UAW. Kerschner says he was able to save up for the strike which he said was a big help. What he enjoyed though, was helping others who were less fortunate, “it was fulfilling that we could help people that would struggle during the strike.”

Castaneda says he voted in favor of the contract because he was “ready to make money again” and he believes that’s the reason many others also accepted the new contract.

While 39% of UAW rejected the third contract, it’s expected that everyone report back to their facilities. Kerschner says it’ll be an adjustment, “some morale is going to be good, some bad. You can’t avoid that. Most of it is going to be good, getting back to work with security. That’s what we tried [at the food pantry], having that security and making sure they’re supported.”

UAW’s food pantry with Grace Fellowship reportedly helped over 2,000 families throughout the strike. The leftover donated food will remain at the church’s food pantry, available to anyone who needs it. You can visit 1535 36th Ave in Moline from 8 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

