Winter Nights, Winter Lights at the Botanical Garden

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, showcasing our largest light display yet. Explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of our outdoor light exhibit. Advanced ticket purchase highly recommended at qcgardens.com.

Visit the white outdoor events canopy for hot cocoa and treats by Taste Buds.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/WNWL2021

EVENTS

MEMBERS FREE WEDNESDAYS

New this year, Botanical Center members and FunBundle members receive free admission Wednesday nights during the exhibit. Members must show membership card upon entry. Memberships are available for purchase on qcgardens.com/memberships.

OPENING NIGHT

LIGHTING OF THE EXHIBIT

11.17 WEDNESDAY | 5:30 PM LIGHTING, 5-9 PM

Regular Admission

After a short introduction of our sponsor, MidAmerican Energy Company, guests can gather around the pond as the lights are turned on then browse the displays.

IMPACTLIFE BLOOD DRIVE

11.24, 12.15 WEDNESDAYS | 4-7:30 PM

You have the power to help. By giving blood, you’ll provide a lifesaving resource used by patients in the Quad Cities. Those donating in the Donor Bus, located in our parking lot on select dates, will receive two free tickets to the light exhibit. Masks and appointments are required. Schedule an appointment at bloodcenter.org or call 800-747-5401. Hosted in collaboration with Visit Quad Cities.

DATE NIGHTS

12.2, 12.16, 12.30 THURSDAYS | 6-9 PM

$20 couple | $10 individual

Enjoy live music by Roger Carlson and seasonal cocktails indoors at the cash bar. Snacks and hot cocoa provided. Tickets: https://bit.ly/WNWLDateNights

SANTA AND THE MRS. VISIT

12.10 FRIDAY AND 12.11 SATURDAY | 5-8 PM

Regular Admission

Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and take your own photos.

