Woman sentenced to probation, suspended prison sentence in 2018 Bettendorf crash

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline woman was given a suspended five-year prison sentence and placed on two years of probation for her role in a three-vehicle crash that left a man seriously injured in 2018 in Bettendorf.

If she completes probation, Christina Renee Nolen will not have to serve the prison sentence.

District Court Judge Mark Fowler also ordered her to pay $11,042.73 in restitution during a sentencing hearing in Scott County District Court.

Nolen, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, and failure to provide proof of financial liability in July.

At 11:40 a.m. Dec. 19, 2018, Bettendorf police were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash in the 6000 block of State Street and U.S. 67.

Police determined Clay was driving a white 2010 Volkswagen Routan minivan at a high rate of speed in proximity to a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Nolen, according to court documents.

Clay then lost control of the van and struck the front of a 2018 GMC Sierra, according to court documents.

Clay and the driver of the GMC Sierra were both extricated and airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City.

Nolen left the scene, according to court documents.

In her written plea, Nolen admitted to driving recklessly and was “road raging” with Clay.

“I did not intend to hurt anyone but I did know that my actions can cause serious consequence to [a] third party on the road,” she wrote in the plea. “Due to my actions of driving in this manner, [I] caused serious injuries to the victim.”

Clay, 27, pleaded guilty in July to serious injury by vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

She will be sentenced Dec. 10.

