Advertisement

Woman sentenced to probation, suspended prison sentence in 2018 Bettendorf crash

Police say they arrested 36-year-old Christina R. Nolen, of Moline. Nolen was arrested by the...
Police say they arrested 36-year-old Christina R. Nolen, of Moline. Nolen was arrested by the Moline Police Department on active arrests warrants that were issued on April 30, 2019. The warrants were issued by the Bettendorf Police Department. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline woman was given a suspended five-year prison sentence and placed on two years of probation for her role in a three-vehicle crash that left a man seriously injured in 2018 in Bettendorf.

If she completes probation, Christina Renee Nolen will not have to serve the prison sentence.

District Court Judge Mark Fowler also ordered her to pay $11,042.73 in restitution during a sentencing hearing in Scott County District Court.

Nolen, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, and failure to provide proof of financial liability in July.

At 11:40 a.m. Dec. 19, 2018, Bettendorf police were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash in the 6000 block of State Street and U.S. 67.

Police determined Clay was driving a white 2010 Volkswagen Routan minivan at a high rate of speed in proximity to a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Nolen, according to court documents.

Clay then lost control of the van and struck the front of a 2018 GMC Sierra, according to court documents.

Clay and the driver of the GMC Sierra were both extricated and airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City.

Nolen left the scene, according to court documents.

In her written plea, Nolen admitted to driving recklessly and was “road raging” with Clay.

“I did not intend to hurt anyone but I did know that my actions can cause serious consequence to [a] third party on the road,” she wrote in the plea. “Due to my actions of driving in this manner, [I] caused serious injuries to the victim.”

Clay, 27, pleaded guilty in July to serious injury by vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

She will be sentenced Dec. 10.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

61% of union members voted in favor of the 6-year-contract on Wednesday, ending the strike...
UAW approves new contract with Deere & Co.
Police presence reported in Davenport Wednesday night
Brady Joe Robinson, 26, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of...
Police: Davenport man fired gun towards home
Chicago-area mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scheme
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support

Latest News

A Dubuque man was killed Thursday night in a crash in Jackson County, the sheriff’s office said.
Man killed Thursday in Jackson County crash
William J. Watson, 25, of Moline, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Moline man facing DUI charge after car ends up in Mississippi River
It will be a bit breezy this afternoon.
Warmer temperatures heading into the weekend.
Officials with the Davenport Community School District met with the Iowa Board of Education...
Davenport School District officials meet with Iowa Board of Education on accreditation status