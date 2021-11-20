Calamus under boil order until further notice

CALAMUS, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Calamus issued a boil order for residents on Saturday afternoon.

According to city officials, a water main break on Highway 30/Clinton St. caused the city to issue the order.

Residents in Calamus are advised to boil any water before use or consumption until further notice. The city does not have an estimated time for when the order will be lifted.

