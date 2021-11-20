Advertisement

Calamus under boil order until further notice

The city issued the warning because of a water main break.
The city issued the warning because of a water main break.(WCJB)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALAMUS, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Calamus issued a boil order for residents on Saturday afternoon.

According to city officials, a water main break on Highway 30/Clinton St. caused the city to issue the order.

Residents in Calamus are advised to boil any water before use or consumption until further notice. The city does not have an estimated time for when the order will be lifted.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock footage of judge's gavel
Former executives of now-defunct Moline bank plead guilty to defrauding Small Business Administration
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
Police say they arrested 36-year-old Christina R. Nolen, of Moline. Nolen was arrested by the...
Woman sentenced to probation, suspended prison sentence in 2018 Bettendorf crash
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Davenport man wins 100-mile running race
Davenport man wins 100-mile running race

Latest News

Look for brief sunshine this afternoon, then increasing clouds this evening, with highs in the...
Your First Alert Forecast
‘Oh, What Fun!’: Festival of Trees parade kicks off Saturday
The 29th Annual Festival of Trees Holiday Parade kicked off Saturday in downtown Davenport.
‘Oh, What Fun!’: Festival of Trees parade kicks off Saturday
Mild weather on tap for the Festival Of Trees Parade this morning, with readings in the 40's.
Your First Alert Forecast