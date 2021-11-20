Advertisement

Milder Temperatures Today

A Mixed Bag of Conditions For Thanksgiving Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - The Festival Of Trees Parade could see some chilly temperatures in the 40′s this morning, with wind chills in the 30′s, so bundle up if you’re heading out. The rest of the weekend should be fairly quiet and uneventful. Look for scattered clouds this afternoon, with mild temperatures reaching the lower to middle 50′s. Sunshine and a few clouds return on Sunday, with slightly cooler readings in the 40′s. A front moving through the region during the day will introduce some of the coldest temperatures so far this season—overnight lows in the teens and 20′s and wind chills in the single digits! We’re back in the 30′s Monday, with readings in the 40′s and 50′s through midweek.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. High: 53°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. A slight chance for light rain or snow. Low: 37°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few morning sprinkles followed by a sun/cloud mix, then gradual clearing. Windy and a bit cooler. High: 48°.

Photos of the partial lunar eclipse from KWQC viewers:

