MLK Center hosting 32nd annual Thanksgiving dinner

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is hosting its 32nd annual Thanksgiving dinner. The event started Friday, Nov.19, and will end on Sunday, Nov 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The Center is delivering meals through curbside pickup. Each meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, and dessert.

“Especially if I have four or five kids and my money is low and I think `how am I going to feed them for Thanksgiving, how am I going to feed them for Christmas` this is perfect,” said Julius Williams, a volunteer at the center. “Even though it’s a week.....it lets them know that the community is thinking about them.”

The goal of free meals served is 5,000 this year, an increase from the 2020 goal of 3,000.

“When this dinner first was conceived, it was all about fellowship, bringing everyone here making those connections, said Jerry Jones, Executive Director of the MLK Center. “Certainly COVID has changed that a bit so we’re only doing curbside and delivery, but none the less we have this opportunity to reach out to our community and let them know that there are people who care and support them in these difficult times.”

If you are interested in volunteering, call 309-732-2999, or click here.

