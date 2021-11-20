Rock Island County Health Department hosts pediatric vaccine clinic

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - It was a fully booked morning at the Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday, December 20th, as around 40 kids got their first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine.

″I barely felt it,” said D’laynie, one of the children who got the shot. “At first it pinched a little bit, but at the end, I didn’t feel anything.”

High demand and low supply of child sized vaccine doses mean that these clinics fill up fast, but health departments are eager to get kids vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“This is how we get back to normal life,” said Janet Hill, COO at the Rock Island County Health Department. “Kids have suffered greatly during the pandemic, we know that schools have been interrupted, their sport teams, their hanging out with their friends, that’s all been greatly disrupted.”

These first doses are a big step back towards normal, and include some extra safety just in time for the holidays.

“These kids will be fully vaccinated on Christmas Day,” said Hill. “If they are exposed to the virus, if they aren’t showing symptoms, they won’t have to quarantine.”

Even with all the benefits, it is still a shot, so it can help to talk about the vaccine with your child before coming in for an appointment.

″So just talk to them, explain to them what’s going to happen, explain why it’s important, how they’re taking care of themselves, their family, and their community,” said Hill. “I think kids really understand that.”

With a little preparation, it’s a smooth process to get some pandemic protection.

“Just believe in yourselves,” said Sawyer, and 8-year old who got vaccinated. “And try to get the shot, so you can have fun too.”

“I’m glad to have myself, doing this for myself,” added his 5-year old brother Daxton. “I’m happy.”

High demand means the next pediatric clinic at the health department with openings is December 17th. Sign-ups for an appointment will go live on the department’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. on December 15th.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.